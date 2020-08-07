Area State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) released the following statement after Governor Pritzker filed emergency rules through the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday that could fine businesses which do not require employees or customers to wear face masks:
“The legislature needs to be back in session to address the Governor’s proposed emergency rules that will fine businesses if their employees or customers do not wear face masks. The Governor continues to try to go it alone. We expect first responders and teachers to be on the job – the legislature should be on the job too. I urge Governor Pritzker to call us back into session immediately to discuss the issues concerning COVID-19, Illinois’ fiscal crisis, and passing more strict ethics reforms. The legislature was able to safely conduct its business in May. It’s critical that the Governor call us back to Springfield so we can work together on the important issues facing our state.”
The executive order is aimed at businesses, and could result in fines between $75 and $2,500 for those not properly enforcing mask use in their establishments. Individual customers would not be fined.