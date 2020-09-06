Students at Cerro Gordo High School are being moved to remote learning until at least Sept. 21 after seven people there tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday. Four of the cases were reported Thursday and Friday, with another three over the weekend.
In-person learning will continue at the elementary and junior high schools.
“We are committed to providing your child and our staff with a safe and healthy environment. In order to accomplish that, we need everyone’s help when you are out in public: Please wear masks indoors, social distance, and frequently wash or sanitize your hands,” the district posted on its website and social media on Sunday.
“Thank you for your understanding and ongoing cooperation with our COVID prevention policies and procedures as we work to help protect your children, your families, and our staff and their families,” continued the announcement.
The release also said the district will “continue our ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to promptly identify possible outbreaks. Our custodial staff will continue to deep clean and disinfect the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.”
The school district is coordinating its efforts with the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department to identify individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals to prevent further spread of the virus within the school and community.