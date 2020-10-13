Cerro Gordo Junior/Senior High School students have been moved to all-remote learning after four positive COVID-19 in the school in recent days. School administrators hope to return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 26.
“We are coordinating our efforts with both the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department and the Macon County Health Department to promptly identify individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals to prevent further spread within our school and community. The health and safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority,” said Superintendent Brett Robinson in an email to district families.
Two cases were also reported at the elementary school, which remains open.
Staff members and students who have been identified as having prolonged close contact to a person who received a positive test are being quarantined for 14 days.
“We will continue our ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to promptly identify possible outbreaks. Our custodial staff will continue to deep clean and disinfect the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus,” said Robinson.