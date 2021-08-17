All Piatt County schools to start year with universal masking
CERRO GORDO – The Cerro Gordo school board Monday voted to comply with state mandates regarding masks, meaning all students and staff will be required to mask indoors to start the 2021-22 school year.
With that measure, all Piatt County-related school districts will begin classes this week by following the mask mandate. Arthur, Blue Ridge, DeLand-Weldon and Monticello had already voted or announced that masking would be required.
Some audience members in Cerro Gordo spoke out against masking, holding signs that said “Unmask our children!” and “Forced masks lead to forced VAX!”
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Aug. 4 announced a universal mandate for Illinois schools amid rising cases of COVID-19. At that point, most school districts had planned to make masks optional to start the year, re-evaluating periodically based on local case loads.
Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said in a Twitter video that, state mandate or not, the district would have likely started the year with all students and staff masking, noting the rising figures that have put Piatt County into a state watch level for COVID in recent weeks.
“Even without a mandate from Governor Pritzker, my recommendation to our board was going to be to start the year with a fully masked plan,” Zimmerman said.
“Our goal is to have our students in school five days a week all day with the least amount of disruption, and the best way to do that is with a universal masking plan.”
He noted that, while the July back-to-school plan included optional masking, the board was also going to re-evaluate closer to the start of school, taking into account more current case figures.