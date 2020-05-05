The City of Monticello hopes that some sort of recreation program can still be offered this summer. With that in mind, city officials will likely hold off on any firm decisions until later in May.
“We will be making a final decision on our recreation program – all of our recreation programs – hopefully in the next three to four weeks,” City Administrator Terry Summers told the city council on April 27.
“We’ll just have to see how things play out,” he added of the current ban on mass gatherings and a shelter-in-place order for non-essential activities that has been extended through May in Illinois.
The Monticello Family Aquatic Center is currently scheduled to open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. Most recreational ball leagues are supposed to begin games in late May.
Despite the COVID-19 related shutdowns, the city did hold its quarterly Spring Clean Up Days as scheduled May 1-3 at the city landscape waste facility. Face masks were required to participate.
Professional building
The possible purchase of the North State Professional Building was not on the council agenda, but eight people registered their opposition to the possible moving of some city operations to the building, which is located within the North State Street Historic District.
“We enjoy our quiet neighborhood, which is perfect for residents and visitors walking through the neighborhood as well as the circuit – down State Street to Township Road and to the bike trail, then to other neighborhoods in the community,” said resident Tana Espenschied.
She also asked, “would city hall be a good neighbor for our Piatt County Nursing Home?”
The nursing home, as well as the Piatt County Office Building (former Kirby Hospital), are both located in the same complex as the professional building.
Steve Shreffler warned the council to calculate the true cost of purchasing the 1109 N. State St. building, not just the $20,000 asking price from current owner Kirby Medical Center. The council recently approved up to $15,000 in professional inspections as it considers the purchase.
“A person would have to question the wisdom of spending money we don’t have on something that we don’t need,” he said. “I would encourage caution if there is any thought of moving forward to this.”
City Administrator Terry Summers has told the council and public that they do need additional space for both city hall and police operations. Moving them to another location would allow the fire department to expand into the current police building, helping a third department with space needs.
City Council member Mike Koon said he and fellow Ward IV Alderman Tom Reed met via conference call with North State Street residents, and would be giving a report on that session to the city council on May 11.
“The meeting, I thought, was very productive. It was well organized. It lasted about 90 minutes, and everybody was able to express their concerns,” said Koon. “We will bring recommendations to the council at our next meeting.”
Ward I Alderman Mary Vogt said she had also heard from constituents on the possible move of the municipal building and police station to the professional building, and appreciates the input.
“I was contacted via phone and by email, and it’s nice to have productive conversations and hear what our residents are thinking, and have the opportunity for open conversations,” she said.
North State Street residents have instead encouraged the city to expand somewhere downtown, possibly to the Monticello Community Building. Phillip Van Ness, an attorney for some neighborhood residents, said $25,000 has already been pledged to help renovate that building should the city opt to locate some services there.
The city has agreed in principle to the purchase the structure, pending a 90-day due diligence period to further inspect the 13,900-square-foot office building.