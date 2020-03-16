At this time, the City of Monticello Administration Offices, Police Department, Public Works Department, Water Department, Sanitary Sewer Department, and Fire and Rescue Departments remain open to provide the citizens of Monticello with all of the necessary and vital services expected. The safety and welfare of Monticello residents and all of our city personnel remains paramount. Concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, certain municipal operations and activities will need to be adjusted. Please note the following:
The City Council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 23 has been cancelled.
Utility Billing (Water and Sewer Service)
In order to minimize personal contact and promote social distancing, City staff is urging residents to utilize the five existing alternative payment methods for sanitary sewer and water payments in lieu of payments made at the front desk inside of City Hall.
Payments can be made at (1) the drop box outside of City Hall located at 210 North Hamilton Street, (2) at the First State Bank drive-thru located at 201 West Main Street, (3) by mail using the United States Postal Service, (4) automatic withdrawal or (5) on-line at: https://www.cityofmonticello.net/
Please contact the utility billing clerk at 762-2583 or at mcus@cityofmonticello.net with any billing or service questions.
Monticello Family Aquatic Center (MFAC)
The early bird sign up for swimming pool passes scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2020 has been cancelled. The next early bird sign up will be Wednesday, May 6th, 2020.
Easter Egg Hunt
The Monticello Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at the Piatt County Forest Preserve Park has been cancelled.
Golf Driving Range
The Monticello Golf Driving Range will tentatively open on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Recreation T-ball, P-Nut, Softball, and Baseball leagues
All start dates for these programs have been postponed. Updates for coaches, parents and players will be provided on the City’s website https://www.cityofmonticello.net/ , Facebook, and other social media platforms.
Please contact the Monticello Recreation Department at 762-2583 or at cdm@cityofmonticello.net with any questions regarding these recreation programs.
Livingston Center
All activities at the Livingston Center have been cancelled through March 31, 2020. At that time, it will be determined if additional cancellations are warranted. Peace Meals will continue delivering meals and have added a meal pick-up option. No on-site dining will be offered until further notice.
Restaurants and Bars
The State of Illinois has mandated that all restaurants and bars suspend all dine-in service between the dates of March 17th and March 30th, 2020. These dates may be extended dependent on the nature of the virus at the time of expiration. Drive-through service, curbside service, and delivery are still allowed. The Monticello Police Department will be allowing local restaurants to place signage designating 15 minute parking for pickup only at no more than three existing parking stalls in front of their respective establishment.
Gaming Parlors
The Illinois State Gaming Board has suspended all video gaming machine operations.
As you may be aware, Federal and State updates and mandates concerning COVID-19 are occurring on a daily basis. We will strive to provide as much pertinent information to the residents of Monticello regarding the services provided to our community as timely and accurately as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we all deal with this unfortunate and ever changing situation. We will continue to monitor this situation as it evolves and will adjust our policies as circumstances change.