Mostly due to surveillance testing in schools, health administrator says
New cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise in recent weeks in DeWitt and Piatt Counties, but most of the cases are in younger, less at-risk age groups, according to DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert.
“With the increase of surveillance testing within DeWitt County schools, it's only natural for the positivity rate to also increase,” Remmert said. “Also, we are still seeing mostly unvaccinated positive cases of COVID-19, with few breakthrough cases, all of whom have minor or mild systems.”
The increased incidence rates have landed both counties back on the state warning list for COVID-19.
In his latest weekly update, the health department reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 in DeWitt County, up from 53 and 43 new cases the previous two weeks. The county has had a total of 2,247cases, including 34 deaths.
New cases in Piatt County totaled 34 for the week ending Nov. 7, up from 28 and 19 the previous two weeks. For the pandemic, the county has registered 2,137 cases, including 14 deaths.
Total active cases for the two counties were at 87 entering this week, up from 69 the week before.
Vaccinations are still available through the health department offices in Monticello (217-762-7911, ext. 2211) and Clinton (217-935-3427, ext. 2141). Vaccinations are also available at several area pharmacies.
The latest new cases by town:
DeWitt County, 69 new cases
—Clinton, 48
—Kenney, 6
—Weldon, 5
—Farmer City, 4
—Waynesville, 4
—Maroa, 1
—Wapella, 1
Piatt County, 34 new cases
—Monticello, 13
—Bement, 9
—Mansfield, 5
—Cerro Gordo, 4
—Hammond, 2
—Atwood, 1