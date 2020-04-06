Piatt County Board Chairman Ray Spencer released the following statement on Monday regarding the current coronavirus crisis:
“As Piatt County board chair, and on behalf of my fellow members on the county board, I thank the employees of the county and all residents of our communities for their great strength and perseverance in dealing with the unprecedented coronavirus crisis.
“Late last week, the county board voted unanimously to appropriate an additional $36,188 to the county EMA budget with the funds dedicated to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Piatt County. These necessary expenditures are already underway.
“In the interest of communication during the pandemic, the county board is asking Emergency Management Agency director Mike Holmes for daily email updates, and we are scheduling weekly EMA committee meetings so everyone is communicating and receiving current information. I am also suggesting that no board member receive compensation for these weekly meeting updates. Furthermore, the public is invited to attend these sessions remotely and contribute during public participation. The county board will also continue to receive daily email updates from DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department director David Remmert, as his agency leads our county’s pandemic response.
“I want county residents to know that the Piatt County Board will meet on Wednesday, April 8, at 9 a.m. via a Zoom conference that is open to the public. This meeting will be accessible at the following link: https://zoom.us/j/890064586. The meeting ID is 890064586. An EMA update is on the meeting agenda.
“To protect our citizens, the Piatt County courthouse remains closed to the public until further notice, except for essential business, including very limited court proceedings. Updates on committee meeting schedules will be made available on the county website at www.piattcounty.org.
“While we all struggle to get through this crisis, county government has a vital obligation to continue operating to be sure we serve our residents in this time of need. We invite you to listen to our meetings and to participate during public comment. Residents are asked to mute their phones as they listen and to speak only during the public comment period. Please bear with us as we all become acquainted with this new meeting environment. We appreciate your patience and support moving forward.
“The coming weeks will be critical in determining how and when we defeat this coronavirus pandemic and get our economy moving once again. Each of us in Piatt County has a critical role to play in dealing with this crisis. We must continue our dedication to constant hand washing, to self-isolation if you have even the slightest hint of a cough or fever, and to maintaining social distancing of six feet or even more. Most importantly, as our heroic medical professionals and first responders say over and over again, 'We came to work for you. Please stay home for us.' Listen to their pleas and only leave home for necessary food and medicine.
“To those county residents who cannot stay home during this pandemic, including our medical personnel and first responders, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, and those working in essential services—the grocery store clerks, warehouse workers, truck drivers, and so many others, we want you to know we greatly appreciate your efforts. To the county government employees who continue to provide essential services to our residents, including employees at the Piatt County Nursing Home and the Maple Point assisted living facility, we say, 'Thank you!'”
“As we strive to deal with this crisis, we know there will be tough days ahead. If we work together as a community, we will win this battle and emerge even stronger. Stay safe.”
Sincerely,
Ray C. Spencer
Piatt County Board Chair