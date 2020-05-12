Safety measures for when the Piatt County Courthouse reopens – for both the public and courthouse staff – were discussed at the May 6 meeting of the county board’s building and grounds committee.
Although a date has not been set for the building to open, employees urged the county to start getting measures in place, such as Plexiglass shields for county offices.
“It can’t be closed forever, so we want to be proactive,” said County Treasurer Debbie Marshall. “We’re going to have the tax bills going out (in mid-June), and that will bring in a lot of people.”
“We thought that one thing that could be very beneficial to all of us is Plexiglass across our counters. You’ve seen that at grocery stores, Menard’s, everyone seems to have them,” she added. “We wouldn’t have to have them forever, but who knows?”
The committee directed County Maintenance Supervisor Doug Winder to explore the issue, along with costs, and have a report ready for Wednesday’s (May 13) county board meeting.
County Board Chairman Ray Spencer asked if masks would be required when the building reopens to the public.
“My question is, and maybe the sheriff can weigh in on this, is do the security people say you can’t come in unless you have a mask?” said Spencer.
Sheriff David Hunt said he could compile policies and procedures for when the courthouse reopens, which will likely not be before June 1.
How often masks should be worn by employees was also a topic at the meeting. Marshall thought that, as long as there is a Plexiglass barrier in each office, only visitors should be required to wear them, but Hunt was not sure that would set the best example.
“If we’re wanting courthouse security people to enforce masks, but don’t have our own people – who are walking in and out of the building to other places – wear masks, and you’re doing 100 percent protection for yourself at all times, if employees aren’t wearing them it’s kind of pointless,” commented Hunt.
“Employees can bring it in just as much as the community can,” he added.
County Mental Health Director Tony Kirkman said the policy at his facility is that anybody who comes in, along with any employees who are in a public office that is not their own, “they’re wearing a mask.” He also recommended the county get input from the local health department as it considers safety procedures.
Committee member Shannon Carroll proposed a middle ground where masks would be worn by employees when members of the public come in, as well as by employees when they go to other offices.
Whether the county should provide masks to members of the public also came up, but no decision was made.
County offices also need to have hand sanitizer available. The county has it available in bulk, but offices would likely need to provide containers for them.
The committee will likely meet again to finalize guidelines before the courthouse reopens.
Safety building A/C
Winder said the new condenser system installed at the public safety building/jail is working well. Two things remain needed to finish the job: a warm day in order to fully charge the system; and some minor work to the automation system.
As for the hot water heating system at the courthouse, where at least two offices cannot get heat, now that the heating season is ending Winder hopes to drain clogged coils, run cleaner through them, and get them operational.
“If that doesn’t work, then we may need to look at alternatives like replacing those units, or coming up with something different,” said Winder of the 1980s system. One option discussed recently was installing heat pumps in rooms that are not being heated. If such steps are taken, Winder hopes it can tie into the building automation systems better.
In other action, the committee:
– heard from Winder that he is still sorting out quotes for repair or replacement of the fire alarm system at the Piatt County Office Building. A third quote was obtained, but Winder said he wants to make sure they are consistent in what they include before bringing a recommendation to the committee;
– was told an outside contractor would be brought in to correct a wiring issue in the laundry area of the PCOB;
– was also informed that a state-mandated lactation room in the courthouse is complete. Using county staff to construct it, the cost was about $400. It is located on the third floor of the building;
– discussed water issues in the basement of the courthouse, along with some puddling of water in the lawn from a pump that drains precipitation from that level;
– heard from Mental Health Director Tony Kirkman that parking lot work funded by a state grant is now complete.