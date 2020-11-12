Health administrator feels there was little danger of spreading to public
There have been cases of COVID-19 in the Piatt County courthouse in recent weeks, with one active case currently, according to DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
It is his belief that there have been three positive tests among staff in the courthouse.
Remmert said that, even though traffic was brisk in the historic 1903 structure during election season, he felt there was little chance of coronavirus spreading to voters and other courthouse visitors.
He pointed out that the standard definition of being exposed is being within six feet of a person with the virus for 15 minutes or longer cumulative duration.
“Most of us work an entire day without being within six feet of another person, and usually not for that length of time. While the CDC (Center For Disease Control) has said that surfaces could potentially pose a risk, they'v also stated that this is not how the disease is spread. This has been our experience as locally as well,” said Remmert.
“If we had cases spread from surfaces, or from other environments, we ultimately would have a great number of cases telling us 'I have no idea where I caught this.' While we have some of that, it is a very tiny percent. Most all of the cases we have had were from a known exposure,” he continued.
“The courthouse has implemented safeguards included cleaning often touched surfaces, masking protocol, maintaining social distances, and while all risk can never be fully mitigated, we believe they are being safety conscious,” added Remmert.
When asked whether someone who came to the courthouse in recent weeks should be tested for COVID-19, he said, “I definitely would always encourage testing,” noting that it finds asymptomatic cases and helps prevent spread of the virus.