Local health officials noted today that the case of COVID-19 occurring in a man listing his permanent residence in DeWitt County, will be transferred to Missouri where he currently resides.
After some discussion with state health officials, it was determined Sunday morning that this individual, a student at the University of Missouri who has not been home recently, will be counted officially among Missouri disease tallies.
“My intent here was to notify media of the case, not misrepresent the situation,” said David Remmert, public health administrator for the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department. “This was an unusual circumstance because we are only notified of cases in our jurisdiction. As the day went on, additional information was came to our attention, prompting the discussion with the state health department.”
Health officials continue to urge residents to take precautions.
“We have to continue down the course we started and practice those precautionary measures. These remain our best practices at reducing the spread of this illness” Remmert said.
These basic precautions include: –Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently, –Don’t touch your face, –Cough and sneeze into an elbow to reduce spraying droplets into the air –Clean and disinfect surfaces frequently –Practice social distancing, and –If you have any symptoms or any contact with infected others, stay home
“We all need to presume it’s here now and in our communities. Not everyone will get tested because many show no or very mild symptoms,” Remmert added, “social distancing is critical because without symptoms, those who unknowingly have the disease can transmit to others who are especially at risk, the elderly and the immunocompromised.” Testing at this time is only recommended in our area for hospitalized individuals with expanded testing now becoming available in certain areas for those showing symptoms.
On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,105 new cases of the disease and 18 additional deaths bringing statewide totals to 4,596 cases and 65 deaths.