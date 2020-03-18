Kirby Medical Center in Monticello has released the following guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you have symptoms such as cough, fever, chills, running nose, sore throat, diarrhea, vomiting or muscle aches, you could have a virus. This virus COULD BE COVID-19. While your symptoms could be the cause of many viruses on illnesses, the following precautions must be maintained until you receive your results:
–Stay home unless your symptoms are emergent: difficulty breathing, chest pain, unable to eat/drink, severe vomiting or weakness
–As advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we recommend you stay in your home and have limited contact with others to prevent spreading this infection
–The elderly or those with significant medical issues are at high risk of complications from this infection. We recommend you stay away from these populations for the next two weeks
–Limit times outside of your house – do NOT go to school, work, or public areas
–Separate yourself from others in your home
–Use a different bathroom if possible and do not share household items like dishes, glasses, cups, forks, spoons, or towels
–Clean counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables often
–Clean your hands often for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not available, use hand sanitizer –COVER your cough and sneezes –Throw used tissues in a lined trashcan and wash your hands right away
If you need to seek a healthcare facility:
–Put on a facemask upon entering
–If an ambulance is needed, ask that they apply a facemask upon arrival
Concerning COVID-19 test results:
–Most likely results will not be available for 3-5 days –If positive, you will be contact by either a Kirby Medical Center healthcare employee or the Public Health Department –Please Do Not Contact the Emergency Department for results
If you need to seek medical attention or have questions regarding your care:
–Contact Kirby Medical Group at 217-762-6241 Option 2 –Avoid showing up at a healthcare facility without a plan in place if possible
–If you have emergency needs, please dial 911