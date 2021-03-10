The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to decline in Piatt and DeWitt Counties. In its latest update, the local health department said only four new positive tests were reported in Piatt County on Monday and Tuesday, with only one new case recorded in DeWitt.
Over the past week, DeWitt County has recorded 5 new cases and Piatt County 14 cases.
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said getting a portion of the population vaccinated has helped keep the case load down, “but it also is following a course that viruses tend to run over time. The more people that are infected and the more that are vaccinated leads to increased 'herd immunity.'”
Remmert added that case numbers were also starting to trend down before a large number of vaccine doses became available.
Due to a vaccine shortage, DeWitt and Piatt Counties are focusing on second doses through March.
“When we can be assured that we will have enough first and second dose vaccine available, we will load a new SignUpGenius link on our website and Facebook page, hopefully around mid-March,” Remmert said.
Through Tuesday, Piatt County has recorded a total of 1,403 cases during the pandemic, including 14 deaths.
A 23rd death – a female in her 90s – was reported in DeWitt County this week. The county has had 1,330 cases total.
The latest cases:
DeWitt County, 1 new case
• Farmer City, 1
Piatt County, 4 new cases
• Monticello, 2
• Cerro Gordo, 1
• White Heath, 1