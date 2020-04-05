Piatt County is reporting its second confirmed case of COVID-19, according to DeWitt/Piatt County Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
The second case involves a 37-year-old female.
"She was symptomatic and went to a drive through testing event held in Champaign on April 2. She is quarantined in her household with her family," said Remmert.
A Piatt County case announced yesterday in a 74-year-old male will be transferred to Michigan, he added. That person is a Michigan resident, is hospitalized locally and is being quarantined. His local contacts are also being isolated.
Remmert said two of the three COVID-19 cases confirmed for DeWitt (1) and Piatt (2) Counties have recovered and are being monitored.
As of Sunday:
Piatt County: 43 people tested, 41 negative, 2 positive
DeWitt County: 42 people tested, 38 negative, 1 positive, 3 pending
State cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 899 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Sunday, including 31 additional deaths.
Deaths included persons in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, Montgomery, Peoria and Will counties.
Boone, Calhoun and Gallatin counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 11,256 cases, including 274 deaths, in 71 counties in Illinois.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov<mailto:dph.sick@illinois.gov.