Piatt County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 dropped from 11 to 10 people after a case from earlier this week was found to be a false test.
“The case we had in Piatt County has submitted two consecutive negative test results,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert, speaking about a 71-year-old male. “He has been moved to our ‘not detected’ line as we believe he was a false positive case.”
Piatt County is now at 10 confirmed cases since April 2. DeWitt County has registered 4 cases since that time.
Testing update
A testing update for May 29 from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department:
DeWitt County: 542 people tested, 534 negative,4 pending, 4 confirmed (all recovered)
State cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,622 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 86 additional deaths.
- Boone County: 1 female 70s
- Coles County: 1 female 60s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 6 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 4 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 50s
- McDonough County: 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s
- Ogle County: 1 female 50s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 50s
- St. Clair County: 2 females 90s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s
Edgar County is now reporting a case COVID-19. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 117,455 cases, including 5,270 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,513 specimens for a total of 855,479. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 22–May 28 is 8%.