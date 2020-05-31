A testing update for Saturday, May 31 from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department:
DeWitt County: 559 people tested, 554 negative,1 pending, 4 confirmed (all recovered)
Piatt County: 653 people tested, 643 negative, 0 pending, 10 confirmed (all recovered)
Piatt County is now at 10 confirmed cases since April 2. DeWitt County has registered 4 cases since that time.
State cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,343 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 60 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 3 females 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 6 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County – 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County – 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County – 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County – 1 female 60s
- Monroe County – 1 female 60s
- Peoria County – 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County – 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Union County – 1 male 90s
- Whiteside County – 1 male 90s
- Will County – 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Williamson County – 1 male 50s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 120,260 cases, including 5,390 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,154 specimens for a total of 898,259. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 24–May 30 is 7%.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.