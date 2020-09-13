Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in DeWitt and Piatt Counties by the local health department on Friday. Six of those were in DeWitt County: Four in Farmer City and two in Clinton.
Piatt County had five positive tests, three in Bement and one each in Monticello and DeLand.
The age breakdown of the 11 cases, according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department:
–2 minors
–2 females in their 20s
–1 female in her 30s
–1 male in his 30s
–1 female in her 40s
–2 females in their 50s
–1 male in his 50s
–1 male in his 60s
Piatt County has now recorded 115 cases of COVID-19, DeWitt County 75. Neither is on the Illinois Warning List at this time.