The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Piatt County and three in DeWitt County over the last three days (Aug. 28-30).
The Piatt County cases included a person in Cerro Gordo and three in Monticello.
Health Department Administrator David Remmert also said one case previously reported in Piatt County has been taken off the positive case total.
“The individual was asymptomatic and received two consecutive follow up tests, at least 24 hours apart, that resulted as negative,” he said.
One case in each county are also now considered recovered.
Since early April, Piatt County has recorded 85 COVID-19 cases and DeWitt County 43. Neither county is under the warning level by Illinois Public Department of Public Health metrics.
“Please continue to practice social distancing when around individuals that are not in your household. Wash your hands, wear a face mask in public, and if you're sick, stay home and contact your doctor,” added Remmert.