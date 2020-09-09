Local health officials are reporting four new positive tests for COVID-19 in Piatt County over the last three days, and three new cases in DeWitt County.
The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department said the new Piatt County cases include two in Monticello and one each in Cerro Gordo and Atwood.
The DeWitt County cases include two in Clinton and two in Farmer City.
To date, there have been 107 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Piatt County, and 64 in DeWitt. There are no current hospitalizations. One death has been attributed to COVID-19 in DeWitt County.
State upate
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,392 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Wednesday (Sept. 9), including seven additional confirmed deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 252,353 cases, including 8,186 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 1 – September 7 is 4.0 percent.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 31,363 specimens for a total of 4,478,710. As of last night, 1,504 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.