Seven new cases of COVID-19, ranging from a 13-year-old in Bement to an 80-year-old in Monticello, were reported in Piatt County on Thursday and Friday (Aug. 6-7). That brings the total positive tests in Piatt County since early April to 56, with no hospitalizations or deaths.
DeWitt County added one new case on Aug. 6, bringing its total to 32. There has been one hospitalization and no deaths related to COVID-19.
Even with the new cases, DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert noted, “both counties are not at the warning level in the newly released county metrics,” which is compiled by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Thirteen counties are currently at that warning level.
Remmert added that cases isolate at home for a minimum of 10 days from the onset of symptoms. If they show no symptoms, isolation is determined from the test date. Once they have completed isolation, they are no longer considered infectious.
Close contacts quarantine for a minimum of 14 days from the last date of contact with the confirmed case.
“When on isolation or quarantine, you should not expose yourself to others. If you think you have encountered an exposure, do not hesitate to self-quarantine and contact a healthcare provider to receive a professional assessment of the type and risk of exposure that might have taken place,” said Remmert.
New cases in Piatt County Aug. 6-7 included:
– A 53-year old male in Monticello
– A 40-year-old male in Monticello
– A 35-year-old female in Monticello
– A 37-year-old male in Monticello
– A 76-year-old male in Monticello
– An 80-year-old male in Monticello
– A 13-year-old in Bement
The new case in DeWitt County:
– A 31-year-old male in Clinton
IDPH guidelines
IDPH uses these guidelines in determining when a county goes on the warning list. They include:
• New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.
• Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
• Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.
• ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units
available in the region, this triggers a warning.
• Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
• Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
• Tests perform. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.
• Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.
These metrics are intended to be used for local level awareness to help local leaders, businesses, local health departments, and the public make informed decisions about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do. The metrics are updated weekly, from the Sunday-Saturday of the prior week.