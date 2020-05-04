The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 in its daily update released on Monday afternoon.
Testing update
A COVID-19 testing update for Monday, April 30 according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department:
DeWitt County: 256 people tested, 231 negative, 22 pending, 3 confirmed case (1 of those has recovered)
Piatt County: 226 people tested, 218 negative, 2 pending, 6 confirmed cases (all recovered)
There have been 9 confirmed cases in DeWitt and Piatt County since April 2, seven of whom are considered recovered. The most recent was April 16 for Piatt County. DeWitt County's most recent case was on April 30.
State cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,341 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 46 additional deaths.
–Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
–DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
–Iroquois County: 1 female 60s
–Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
–Macon County: 1 male 70s
–Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s
–Monroe County: 1 male 70s
–Sangamon County: 1 female 100+
–St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
–Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 80s
–Winnebago County: 1 male 50s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 63,840 cases, including 2,662 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 333,147 specimens for a total of 13,834.