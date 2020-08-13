DeWitt County has four active cases
Piatt County added one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while three other people recovered.
The county currently has 14 active cases, out of the 60 positive tests it has registered since early April.
DeWitt County has four active cases out of 34 positive tests total.
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert advised people to stay in isolation after being tested, even if they have no symptoms.
“When you go to receive a test, you should remain on isolation until you receive your test results. This prevents the chance of further spread,” said Remmert.
He also noted:
–People on quarantine must remain on quarantine until 14 days have gone by since the last date of exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case.
–Close contacts of confirmed cases cannot test out of quarantine.
–If you are sick, stay home and contact your doctor for further recommendations.
Remmert also said neither Piatt nor DeWitt Counties are at the warning level as defined by the Illinois Department of Public Health.