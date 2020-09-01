Two new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported in DeWitt County Monday, with Piatt County adding one.
The three cases were in a female in her 20s, a female in her 40s and a male in his 70s.
Piatt County has totaled 86 cases, DeWitt County 45. Of the 131 cases in the bi-county area, 119 have recovered, with six active cases now in each county.
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert noted that the Center for Disease Control released information over the weekend that looks at the role other risk factors – co-morbidities – play in COVID-19 deaths.
“This data notes that in 94 percent of all deaths there were significant co-morbidities found that contributed to the death. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death,” said Remmert. “In other words, if there are no co-morbidities, and if you are not over the age of 65, risks of severe outcomes are significantly lower.”
Neither DeWitt or Piatt County are among the 30 on the Illinois warning level for COVID019. DeWitt County has one death attributed by state health agencies to COVID-19.