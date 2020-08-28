The local health department reported six positive tests for COVID-19 in Piatt County on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since early April to 70 overall.
“The cases have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
The Piatt County cases include four in Monticello and one each in Mansfield and Bement.
Two of the Monticello cases are a husband and wife. A third is related to an earlier positive case.
The new Piatt County cases include:
–a male in his teens
–a female in her 20s
–a male in his 30s
–a female in her 30s
–two females in her 40s
–1 male in his 50s
DeWitt County reported one case on Thursday in Wapella, bringing the total number of cases to 40.
Remmert also said a case reported in Piatt County on Aug. 19 has been transferred to another jurisdiction.
He also noted that contract tracing is not initiated “without a confirmed case of COVID-19.”
Neither Piatt nor DeWitt County are on the state's warning list. A total of 30 counties are on the warning list.
State update
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday announced 2,149 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 229,483 cases, including 7,997 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,383 specimens for a total of 3,924,305. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 21 – August 27 is 4.1 percent.
As of last night, 1,546 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID- 19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.