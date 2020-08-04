The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in Piatt County on Aug. 2-3, and one additional one in DeWitt.
Three of the four cases in Piatt County were from the same household in Mansfield.
“Everyone should be monitoring for signs and symptoms daily. If you are sick, stay home and contact your doctor or call the COVID-19 hotline to see if and when you should receive testing,” said health department administrator David Remmert.
He also noted that close contact is defined as closer than six feet for more than 15 minutes. Remmert added the infection period is 48 hours prior to the onset of signs and symptoms, and that the “CDC has not recommended monitoring 'contacts of contacts.'”
New cases reported on Aug. 2 and 3 in Piatt County:
– A 20-year-old male in White Heath was reported on Aug. 2
– A 75-year-old male, 71-year-old female and 51-year-old female in the same household in Mansfield were reported on Aug. 3
A new cases reported on Aug. 2 in DeWitt County:
– A 71-year-old male in Farmer City
Piatt County has now recorded 44 cases of COVID-19 since early April, with no hospitalizations or deaths reported. DeWitt County has recorded 29 cases in that same time period, with one hospitalization and no deaths.