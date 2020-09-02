Three new cases COVID-19 were reported Tuesday (Sept. 1) in both Piatt and DeWitt County. Each county now has nine active cases.
The Piatt County cases included two positive tests in Monticello residents and one in Mansfield.
All three of DeWitt County cases were reported in Clinton.
Piatt County has totaled 89 cases, DeWitt County 48.
Age groups of the new cases are:
– 1 male younger than 10 years old
– 1 male in his 40s
– 3 females in their 50s
– 1 male in his 50s
Neither county is on the state warning list, which is determined by state health department metrics. A total of 30 counties are on the warning level list as of Sept. 1.