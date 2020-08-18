DeWitt and Piatt Counties each reported two additional positive tests for COVID-19 on Sunday.
In DeWitt County, the cases included one that was reported late and has already completed isolation, with the other being a female who is currently hospitalized. That is the second case in the county to require hospitalization. Both were reported in Clinton.
Three people were also announced as recovered in DeWitt County.
The new Piatt County cases are from the same household, a 50-year-old male and a 14-year-old female in Monticello. One other case has recovered.
The bi-county area has registered a total of 111 tests since early April: 73 in Piatt County and 38 in DeWitt.
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said there have been reports of close contacts of cases who have had contact with people who tested positive in other counties.
“When you visit with individuals who do not reside in your household, maintain social distance and wear a mask. Practice good hand hygiene and, if you are sick, stay home and contact your doctor,” he Remmert.
He also continued to emphasize that, if you are tested for COVID-19, isolate at home until receiving the test results.