Two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Piatt County Thursday and Friday. One past case was also eliminated from the county total, leaving Piatt County with 31 total cases, 25 of whom have recovered.
DeWitt County recorded no new cases in that time period, and have recorded a total of 24 cases, 21 of whom have recovered.
Piatt County’s newest cases:
A 20-year-old female living in Monticello tested on July 23. No other information was available.
– A 22-year-old female living in Bement was reported July 24. Health officials say she is isolating at home with minimal symptoms. Close contacts are on quarantine and being monitored by the local health department.
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said one case had been removed from the Piatt County positive total, as that person was without symptoms and received two subsequent negative test results.
Testing update
The latest testing update, released July 24 by the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department:
DeWitt County: 1,513 people tested, 1489 negative, 0 pending, 24 total cases (21 recovered). There are no current hospitalizations.
Piatt County: 3,004 people tested, 2,973 negative, 0 pending, 31 cases (25 recovered). There are no current hospitalizations.