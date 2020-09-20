Nine more positive tests for COVID-19 were recorded in DeWitt County Thursday through Saturday. The county went on the state warning list at the end of the week due to positivity rates and cases per 100,000 population that exceeded target metrics set by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Piatt County recorded four new COVID-19 cases Thursday through Saturday, according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
Two people are currently hospitalized in DeWitt County. The latest positive tests there included four cases in Clinton, two each in Waynesville and Kenney, and one in Farmer City.
Piatt County’s new cases included two in Mansfield and one each in Atwood and DeLand.
Since early April, Piatt County has recorded a total of 136 positive tests for COVID-19 and DeWitt County 104.