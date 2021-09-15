MONTICELLO – Active cases of COVID-19 dropped from 101 to 74 in DeWitt and Piatt Counties last week, according to the latest weekly update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
New cases also dropped in each county: In Piatt from 88 to 38 for the week that ended Sunday, Sept. 12; and in DeWitt County from 59 to 48 new cases.
DeWitt County also reported a 34th death, a man in his 80s.
“Case numbers have gone down over the past week. The case numbers are the lowest they’ve been since the week of Aug. 9,” said local health administrator David Remmert.
“However, both counties are currently on the state warning list for COVID-19,” he added.
The state metrics and warning levels are based on data as of Sept. 4, when case loads were higher than last week.
DeWitt County has had a total of 1,925 cases of COVID-19 total, including the 34 deaths. Piatt County has totaled 1,907 cases and 14 deaths.
In his update, Remmert added that:
–The CDC now recommends that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems get an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are not recommended for any other groups at this time;
–the Delta strain of COVID-19 has been detected in both DeWitt and Piatt Counties, but there is not enough data to determine if any of the active cases of of the Delta variant;
–vaccinations are available through the health department offices and Walgreens. Additional vaccination information is located here: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.
New cases by town
DeWitt County, 48 new cases
–Clinton, 27
–Farmer City, 12
–Kenney, 2
–Wapella, 2
–Waynesville, 2
–DeLand, 1
–Dewitt, 1
–Weldon, 1
Piatt County, 38 new cases
–White Heath, 10
–Monticello, 15
–Cerro Gordo, 5
–Atwood, 3
–Bement, 3
–Mansfield, 2