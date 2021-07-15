Two Delta variant cases reported
MONTICELLO — The number of of COVID-19 cases has risen over the last week in DeWitt and Piatt Counties, but still averaged about one case per day in each county over the past two weeks, according to the latest report from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
It was reported that two of the new cases over the past month — one in DeWitt and one in Piatt County — were the Delta variant of COVID.
There may be other Delta variants among the active cases, but Health Department Administrator David Remmert said it takes two to six weeks to sequence tests to determine if they are a variant strain.
For the 14-day reporting period ending July 14, Piatt County had recorded just five cases in 13 days, then saw nine new cases — seven in Monticello — reported on Wednesday.
Six of the seven cases in Monticello on that day were from the same household, Remmert said.
Over the first two weeks of July, 12 of the 14 new cases in Piatt County were in Monticello, with one each in Cerro Gordo and White Heath.
Piatt County has recorded a total of 1,587 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, including 14 deaths.
DeWitt County has totaled 1,642 cases and 29 deaths. That includes 17 new cases during the past two weeks. Eleven of those have been in Clinton, two each in Weldon and Wapella and one each in Farmer City and Waynesville.
Vaccinations are still available through the health department. Appointments can be made by calling 217-935-3427, ext. 2141 in DeWitt County, or 217-762-7911, ext. 2211 in Piatt County. Vaccinations are also available through Walgreens Pharmacy.
According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, 11,907 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in DeWitt County, including 76.84 percent of those aged 65 and older, the population at greatest risk. In addition, 14,297 doses have been administered in Piatt County, including 84.81 percent of those aged 65 and older.