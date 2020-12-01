In cooperation with local health and school officials, the Journal-Republican is presenting Q and A’s on issues surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. We will be posting them online throughout the week, and also in our weekly print edition.
Covid Q&A: David Remmert, DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator
Question: Why aren’t you enforcing a masking mandate like they do in other counties?
Remmert: Some counties have adopted county ordinances that have the effect of law in those areas. That has not been the case in our service area. Since the mask issue was not legislatively adopted, it does not have the full force of law. In our situation, by state statute, our legal representation is provided by the States Attorney's Office of each county that we serve. We rely on these offices to prosecute these cases. In any situation involving a fine, the accused have a right to due process to contest the fine. The States Attorney's Offices would represent our agency in these cases. Without the force of law, there would be some difficulty with prosecution and, as such, many counties around us have made the decision not to enforce this executive order.
Question: Why is testing so important?
Remmert: There is a relationship between the numbers of tests to our area's positivity rate. If the positivity rate rises above 8 percent, it often will trigger additional mitigation efforts. High test numbers often will keep this positivity rate in check. Many of us won't go in for medical care unless we have symptoms, but with testing, due to the high numbers of asymptomatic cases (may be up to 40% of all cases), we encourage widespread testing.
Question: What are some of the most important things we can do to prevent spread?
Remmert: I believe in the strategies you've all already heard: washing hands frequently, watching your distance (6 feet or more apart), wearing a mask when out in public. But I also believe it is very important that vulnerable populations are sheltered. Evidence has shown us that the elderly, those with health concerns such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular issues etc., don't deal nearly as well with this virus as the healthy and younger do. That has been our experience locally as well. Overwhelmingly the deaths in our population have occurred in elderly populations with several co-morbidities. There is increasing evidence that masks work to protect not only those around you, but also the wearer as well. Masking will never reach 100 percent effectiveness and there is no way to mitigate all risk, but it helps.