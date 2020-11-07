The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported an additional COVID-19-related death in both Piatt and DeWitt Counties.
In Piatt the fatality was a man in his 80s, the fourth death in the county since the pandemic began, all reported since late October.
A man in his 90s was the reported death in DeWitt County, its seventh overall.
Meanwhile, the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported a high number of cases on Tuesday through Thursday: 46 total in Piatt County and 33 in DeWitt County.
Of those in Piatt, 18 were in Monticello, 10 in Cerro Gordo, 6 in Mansfield, 4 each in Bement and Atwood and 2 each in White Heath and Cisco.
DeWitt County's latest cases include 24 in Clinton, 3 in Farmer City, two in Kenney, and one each in DeWitt, Wapella, Heyworth and Weldon.
The health department continues to advise against attending or hosting events, parties and gatherings as COVID-19 cases spike locally, statewide and nationally. Illinois reported 10,376 new cases on Friday, a one-day high, and 49 additonal deaths.