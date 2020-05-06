DeWitt County's two recent cases of COVID-19 have recovered, according to health officials.
That means that all nine cases confirmed in DeWitt and Piatt Counties since April 2 are now considered recovered, according to The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
The testing of patients and staff at Liberty Village of Clinton, where one person with a positive test worked, continues.
“We have six long term care healthcare workers still pending results along with eight long term care residents,” said Remmert, noting that about 30 people were tested at the long term care facility.
Remmert added that he is also reviewing the Recovery Illinois plans announced by Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday, which outlines a phased opening of businesses and services on a regional basis. For that purpose, Illinois is divided into six regions, with DeWitt and Piatt counties both in Region 6.
“The plan requires a stable hospitalization rate for 28 days within the region. No region would be able to progress into the next phase (Phase 3) until June 1,” said Remmert.
That next phase would allow for the reopening of additional businesses, including manufacturing offices, retail, barbershops and saloons if they can follow proper safety and distancing protocols. It would also allow gatherings of 10 people or less. Face coverings and social distancing would still be the norm.
The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 in its daily update released on Wednesday afternoon.
Testing update
A COVID-19 testing update for Wednesday, May 6, according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department:
DeWitt County: 283 people tested, 260 negative, 20 pending, 3 confirmed case (all recovered)
Piatt County: 248 people tested, 241 negative, 1 pending, 6 confirmed cases (all recovered)
There have been 9 confirmed cases in DeWitt and Piatt County since April 2, seven of whom are considered recovered. The most recent was April 16 for Piatt County. DeWitt County's most recent case was on April 30.
State cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,270 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 136 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 6 males 50s, 8 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 10 females 70s, 12 males 70s, 14 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 4 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 2 females 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
- Kendall County: 1 male 30s
- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- Peoria County: 1 male 50s
- Rock Island County: 2 females 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 68,232 cases, including 2,974 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,974 specimens for a total of 361,260.