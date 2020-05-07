A COVID-19 testing update for Thursday, May 7, according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department:
DeWitt County: 292 people tested, 275 negative, 14 pending, 3 confirmed case (all recovered)
Piatt County: 254 people tested, 247 negative, 1 pending, 6 confirmed cases (all recovered)
“Of the 14 pending tests noted in DeWitt County, eight of the tests are from healthcare workers and residents of Liberty Village nursing home. As of today, these residents are through a 14-day incubation period since the employee there tested positive. No symptoms have been noted in this population,” said Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
“We continue to engage in daily communication related to contact tracing with contacts of the recent cases in DeWitt County,” he added.
There have been 9 confirmed cases in DeWitt and Piatt County since April 2, seven of whom are considered recovered. The most recent was April 16 for Piatt County. DeWitt County's most recent case was on April 30.
State cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,641 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 138 additional deaths.
— Clinton County: 1 male 70s
— Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 6 females 60s, 12 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 9 females 70s, 19 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 14 males 80s, 17 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100+
— DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 90s
— Jackson County: 1 male 60s
— Kane County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
— Kankakee County: 1 female 80s
— Lake County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s
— Macon County: 1 female 70s
— McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
— Peoria County: 1 female 90s
— Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
— Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
— St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
— Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s
— Winnebago County: 1 female 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 70,873 cases, including 3,111 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 17,783 specimens for a total of 379,043.