A COVID-19 testing update for Saturday, May 9, according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department:
DeWitt County: 305 people tested, 296 negative, 6 pending, 3 confirmed case (all recovered)
Piatt County: 271 people tested, 265 negative, 0 pending, 6 confirmed cases (all recovered)
There have been 9 confirmed cases in DeWitt and Piatt County since April 2, seven of whom are considered recovered. The most recent was April 16 for Piatt County. DeWitt County's most recent case was on April 30.
State cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Saturday announced 2,325 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 111 additional deaths.