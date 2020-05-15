A COVID-19 testing update for Friday, May 15 from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department:
DeWitt County: 360 people tested, 347 negative, 9 pending, 4 confirmed (3 recovered)
Piatt County: 350 people tested, 341 negative, 2 pending, 7 confirmed (6 recovered)
"The two active cases remain under active monitoring, both showing today no
signs/symptoms. We continue to be in daily contact with their close contacts as
well," said David Remmert, the Administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
There have been 11 confirmed cases in DeWitt and Piatt County since April 2, nine of whom are considered recovered. The most recent was on May 12 for Piatt County. DeWitt County's most recent case was also on May 12.
State cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,432 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 130 additional deaths.
- Boone County: 1 male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 40s
- Cook County: 1 male youth, 2 males 30s, 2 females 40s, 4 males 40s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 18 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 3 unknown 80s, 6 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Macon County: 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 70s
- Rock Island: 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Union County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 90,369 cases, including 4,058 deaths, in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 26,565 specimens for a total of 538,602. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate (positive tests) is 16%.
The Illinois Manteno Veterans’ Home (IVHM) is reporting the passing of a second resident with COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 53 individuals at IVHM have contracted COVID-19, including two cases who have passed away.