The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19 today (May 22) in Piatt County.
“The first is a 47-year-old male. He has no current symptoms with limited contacts. Monitoring is ongoing and we are working with his contacts currently,” said health department administrator David Remmert.
“The second case we are waiting for more details. Information will be provided on this individual tomorrow,” he added.
Piatt County has now had 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since April 2. DeWitt County has had 4 cases since that time.
Testing update
DeWitt County: 444 people tested, 439 negative, 1 pending, 4 confirmed (3 recovered)
Piatt County: 472 people tested, 461 negative, 1 pending, 10 confirmed (8 recovered)
State cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,758 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 110 additional deaths.
— Boone County: 1 male 40s
— Cook County: 5 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 8 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 4 males 90s
— DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
— Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 1 male 90s
— Kankakee County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
— Lake County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
— LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
— Madison County: 1 female 90s
— McHenry County: 1 male 80s
— Peoria County: 1 male 50s
— St. Clair County: 1 unknown 90s
— Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
— Winnebago County: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 105,444 cases, including 4,715 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,113 specimens for a total of 697,133. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 13-19, 2020 is 13%.