DeWitt County recorded 16 new positive tests for COVID-19 and Piatt County 10 on Monday and Tuesday, according to the latest update from the health department.
DeWitt County has now totaled 1,201 cases and 20 deaths during the pandemic. Piatt County's totals are 1,239 cases and 11 deaths.
The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department said appointments have filled up for vaccines the department was administering at its offices. Mass vaccination clinics are scheduled to begin the first week of February for Phase 1B, which will be advertised on social media and available through SignUpGenius.
“Our provider partnership will provide doses for everyone wanting vaccination in our communities but we will be unable to serve everyone at once. Be patient. This is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert.
New cases by town:
DeWitt County, 16 new cases
• Clinton, 9
• Kenney, 3
• Farmer City, 3
• Waynesville, 1
Piatt County, 10 new cases
• Monticello, 6
• Bement, 2
• Mansfield, 1
• White Heath, 1