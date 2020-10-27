Local health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Piatt County on Friday through Sunday, along with 19 new cases in DeWitt County.
In Piatt, eight of the new cases were in Monticello, seven in Atwood, four in Cerro Gordo, two in White Heath and one in Mansfield.
For DeWitt, there were six cases in Clinton, five in Wapella, three in Weldon, two in DeWitt, and one each in Farmer City, Kenney and Heyworth.
DeWitt County's overall case total is now 334, Piatt County's 267.
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert also responded to complaints received about his department's data reports, which are released two to three times per week to the media and on the health department website, www.dewittpiatthealth.com. Remmert said there is a reason why the local agency's numbers differ from ones released by the state.
“The difference you see is a lag in data reporting from area providers. The state operates with a disease reporting system called the Illinois National Electronic Disease Surveillance System in which all disease cases are to be reported,” he said. “Not all providers, clinics and labs report their data in this system in a timely, routine fashion. In order for us to give you the most comprehensive and detailed data we do, we have to work through multiple providers and multiple sources of data form all providers in our area that report to us. It is an especially burdensome task.”
It is that task, which includes contact tracing, that limits the data reports he releases to two to three per week, he added.
“Please be understanding and patient. Understand that cases are spiking locally, statewide, and nationally,” said Remmert.
As for contact tracing of school-aged children, the health officials said the department does not start that process until it receives notification of a positive test directly from the clinic, lab or provider that processed the test.
“While some parents may have received notification of a positive (or negative) test result, often we are not notified of that disease status until several days later,” he said.
In one case, Remmert noted there was a six day lag in one case between the positive test and the health department receiving notification from the lab.