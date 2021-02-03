A total of 29 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Piatt County on Friday through Tuesday, 17 of those in Monticello. That according to the latest update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
Piatt County has totaled 1,301 cases during the pandemic.
DeWitt County registered nine new cases during the five-day reporting period, with a total of 1,250 since last spring.
Mass vaccination clinics started this week in both counties. The health department said when new signups are open, they will be advertised in area media, social media, and at dewittpiatthealth.com.
The most recent cases by town:
DeWitt County, 9 new cases
•Clinton, 3
•Farmer City, 2
•Kenney, 2
•Wapella, 1
•Weldon, 1
Piatt County, 29 new cases
•Monticello, 17
•Bement, 4
•Cerro Gordo, 3
•Mansfield, 3
•La Place, 1
•White Heath, 1