A total of 45 new positive tests for COVID-19 were recorded in DeWitt County on Wednesday and Thursday of last week, with 34 of the new cases being in Clinton. The county has had 1,045 cases during the pandemic and 19 deaths.
Piatt County cases rose by 22 on Jan. 6-7, with 13 of those being in Monticello. Piatt County has totaled 1,159 cases total and nine deaths.
The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department said that COVID-19 vaccinations are being prioritized according to federal Center For Disease Control guidelines.
See the Q&A with heath administrator David Remmert in this issue for more information on vaccines.
DeWitt County, 45 new cases
–Clinton, 34
–Farmer City, 4
–Kenney, 4
–Wapella, 2
–Lane, 1
Piatt County, 22 new cases
–Monticello, 13
–Bement, 4
–Cerro Gordo, 3
–Mansfield, 1
–White Heath, 1