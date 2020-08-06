Three additional cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Piatt County on Aug. 5, bringing the total since early April to 49. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths in the county.
The most recent Piatt County cases:
–A 45-year-old male living in Cisco
–A 73-year-old female living in Monticello
–A 29-year-old male who was staying in Monticello
DeWitt County recorded no new cases on Wednesday, and has a total of 31 confirmed cases since early April, with one hospitalization and no deaths.
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert reminded residents that “individuals cannot test their way out of quarantine.
“Close contacts of confirmed cases must complete the entire 14-day quarantine period. The quarantine period starts from the last date of close contact with the confirmed case.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,759 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday, including 30 deaths.