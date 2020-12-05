A total of 20 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in DeWitt County on Wednesday and Thursday, and 16 in Piatt County over that time period, according to the most recent update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
With these additional cases, DeWitt County has had a total of 709 cases, Piatt County has had a total of 858 cases during the pandemic.
New cases by community:
DeWitt County
Farmer City, 6
Clinton, 5
Wapella, 4
Waynesville, 3
Kenney, 1
Weldon, 1
Piatt County
Monticello, 8
Bement, 2
Hammond, 2
La Place, 1
Mansfield, 1
Cerro Gordo, 1
Atwood, 1