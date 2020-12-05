A total of 20 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in DeWitt County on Wednesday and Thursday, and 16 in Piatt County over that time period, according to the most recent update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.

With these additional cases, DeWitt County has had a total of 709 cases, Piatt County has had a total of 858 cases during the pandemic.

New cases by community:

DeWitt County

Farmer City, 6

Clinton, 5

Wapella, 4

Waynesville, 3

Kenney, 1

Weldon, 1

Piatt County

Monticello, 8

Bement, 2

Hammond, 2

La Place, 1

Mansfield, 1

Cerro Gordo, 1

Atwood, 1

