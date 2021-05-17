MONTICELLO — DeWitt County has recorded 1,557 cases of COVID-19 and Piatt County 1,547 during the pandemic, according to the latest update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
That includes 64 in DeWitt County during the latest reporting period that covered 11 days, and 44 in Piatt County over that time span.
Health Department Administrator David Remmert noted that “first dose (vaccination) appointments are available through our offices. Please call for an appointment. In DeWitt County, call 217-935-3427, ext. 2114, or in Piatt County call 217-762-7911, ext. 2211. You can also receive vaccinations through our local Walgreens.”
Vaccination sites can also be found at www.vaccines.gov.
As of May 15, a total of 33.94 percent of Piatt County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. DeWitt County's total is 29.72 percent fully vaccinated.
The latest cases by community:
DeWitt County, 64 new cases
—Clinton, 44
—Farmer City, 7
—Wapella, 5
—Heyworth, 3
—Dewitt, 2
—Kenney, 2
—Weldon, 1
Piatt County, 44 new cases
—Monticello, 13
—Mansfield, 12
—Atwood, 6
—Bement, 4
—DeLand, 3
—Hammond, 3
—Cerro Gordo, 3