The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department announced today (April 3) that a total of 72 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the two-county area. Of those, 64 have come back negative, 6 results are pending, and two cases have been confirmed. Those were announced on Thursday, one for each county.
The breakdown:
DeWitt County: 34 people tested, 31 negative, 2 tests pending, 1 case confirmed
Piatt County: 38 people tested, 33 negative, 4 pending results, 1 case confirmed
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,209 new cases statewide on Friday, including 53 deaths. That brings the total cases of COVID-19 in Illinois to 8,904 cases, with 210 deaths, in 64 counties in the state.