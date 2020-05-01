DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Director David Remmert said testing of staff and residents was conducted Thursday at Liberty Village of Clinton, where a 22-year-old healthcare worker there recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“Testing of staff and residents of Liberty Village occurred yesterday and we are waiting results. Forty percent of cases in Illinois are in such facilities and we remain concerned with this vulnerable population,” said Remmert.
He also preached patience as the state deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
“While these (shelter-in-place) orders have been extended, they are relaxed a bit further and over time it is expected that they will be relaxed even more,” he said.
“The Governor's message today focused on the issue of contact tracing,” said Remmert. “Historically, this is one of the key elements of public health practice to reduce the spread of infections in populations. With other agency services suspended currently, we have staff available to focus on these really critical functions. This involves working with identified cases and getting feedback from them on any other persons that they may have had contact with for an extended period and within a 6-foot distance over the incubation period for the disease.
“As you can imagine, these contacts could be extensive numbers. Once identified, we remain in daily contact with them over their quarantine period. This also involves identifying any needs they may have that we can work towards to allow them to stay home, e.g., groceries.”
As of Friday, Piatt County had six confirmed cases of COVID-19, and DeWitt County three cases.
Of the nine cases in DeWitt and Piatt County, five have been in female healthcare workers.
Testing update
A COVID-19 testing update for Thursday, April 29, according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department:
DeWitt County: 219 people tested, 179 negative, 37 pending, 3 confirmed case (1 of those has recovered)
Piatt County: 205 people tested, 197 negative, 2 pending, 6 confirmed cases (all recovered)
There have been 9 confirmed cases in DeWitt and Piatt County since April 2, seven of whom are considered recovered. The most recent was April 16 for Piatt County. DeWitt County's most recent case was on April 30.
State cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 3,137 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 105 additional deaths.
–Adams County: 1 female 60s
–Clinton County: 1 female 80s
–Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s
–DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
–Jackson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
–Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
–Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
–Madison County: 1 female 70s
–McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 100+
–Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
–St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
–Whiteside County: 1 female 90s
–Will County: 1 male teens, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 56,055 cases, including 2,457 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,821 specimens for a total of 284,688.