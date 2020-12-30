Piatt County recorded 17 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday, bringing its total to 1,076 cases for the year. A total of seven deaths have also been recorded.
“We continue to monitor an outbreak at the Piatt County Nursing Home,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert. A total of 30 residents and 21 staff have tested positive at the nursing home, and two deaths have been recorded.
Fourteen new cases were reported in DeWitt County Monday and Tuesday. It's total for the pandemic is 931 and 18 deaths.
Remmert said additional doses of the vaccine for COVID-19 have been received in both counties, and that they are earmarked for frontline healthcare workers.
“We will continue to alert the public as additional priorities are announced,” he added.
New cases by town:
DeWitt County
–Clinton, 6
–Farmer City, 6
–Lane, 1
–Wapella, 1
Piatt County
–Monticello, 9
–Mansfield, 4
–Milmine, 2
–Bement, 1
–White Heath, 1