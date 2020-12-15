Piatt County's incidence rate, positivity rate and emergency department visits for COVID-19 decreased for the week ending Dec. 5, according to the weekly State of the County Report issued by the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
The county's incidence rate is the third lowest among the counties in Region 6, while the death rate of is the lowest among those counties.
Emergency department visits for COVID-19 like illnesses was 9 percent, down from 11 percent in Piatt County the week prior.
DeWitt County had the lowest incidence rate overall in the most recent report, but saw a weekly incidence rate of 431 per 100,000 people, up from 158 the week before. Its positivity rate also rose from 10.3 to 13.3 percent for the week that ended Dec. 5.
New cases
One additional COVID-19-related death was announced in DeWitt County on Tuesday, which now has reported 16 deaths. A total of five fatalities have been recorded in Piatt County.
In that update, the local health department also reported 22 new cases in DeWitt County Dec. 11-13, bringing its total to to 801 cases. Piatt County had 18 new cases during that time period, 940 total during the pandemic.
New cases by city:
DeWitt County
Clinton, 12
Farmer City, 8
Waynesville, 1
Wapella, 1
Piatt County
Monticello, 9
Bement, 3
Hammond, 2
White Heath, 2
Mansfield, 1
Cerro Gordo, 1