The State of Illinois has expanded the criteria for those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under group 1B. Starting Feb. 25, that group will include:
–Essential workers
–Those age 65 and older
–Those under age 65 with the following conditions: Cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, heart condition, chronic kidney disease, immunocompromised from a solid organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, pulmonary disease and sickle cell disease.
You must be at least 18 years old to receive the vaccine in DeWitt and Piatt Counties. To sign up for an appointment at upcoming mass vaccination clinics, go to:
Piatt County residents:
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/PIATTCovidFeb22-26
DeWitt County residents: